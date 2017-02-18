‘Krewes’ of kids turn out for Bay St. Louis Mardi Gras parade

They came on bikes and in strollers and wagons, many with their favorite furry friend by their sides. And they brought trinkets and beads to throw to well-wishers on their journey.
More than 100 children put on their Mardi Gras best for Saturday’s annual Krewe of Kids Parade in Bay St. Louis. Parade participants and their families lined up on Dunbar Avenue where the parade started and ended. The children and their pets made a loop through Dunbar Village before heading to Larroux Park and back to restatement community for an after-parade party.
Bay St. Louis Mayor Les Fillingame was on hand at Dunbar Village to help with the coronation of the Krewe of Kids royalty court. The court, who were the only participants driven in cars, stopped on the way to present beads to the Court Yard King and Queen — Col. Randolph Bourgeouis and Penny Ellis.
Fillingame said he was happy with the number of parade participants.
“This looks to be one of the bigger kid’s parades we’ve had,” he said. “I think it really shows that Mardi Gras is back in full swing on the Coast — a few years ago, people were always asking for things to do, but I think we have a lot more Mardi Gras activities.”
Parade king Rex Everett said he was looking forward to riding the parade route.
“I’m excited abut throwing people some beads,” he said. “It’s more fun to throw beads than it is to catch them.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
