Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

Numerous community members attended a public hearing on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, concerning the option of consolidating the police department with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office. Watch an exchange between Mayor Les Fillingame and the city council about naming a new police chief.
A man’s clever business idea for an aquaponics crab farm died at the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Tuesday when he became angry and yelled at the commissioners for asking so many questions.
The Bay St. Louis City Council voted to allow the Hancock County Sheriff's Office to temporarily take over management of the Bay St. Louis Police Department after the shooting death of Police Chief Mike De Nardo. Video by Amanda McCoy/Sun Herald
The Mockingbird Cafe in downtown Bay St. Louis will be celebrating its 10 year anniversary this month. Owner Alicein Schwabacher and the cafe crew talk about its beginnings and how it became a family over the years.
When Mississippi DHS brought them a newborn baby boy, the caseworker promised a Diamondhead couple it would be an easy adoption. Years later, they discovered DHS had taken the child from his biological mother using only a handwritten agreement on a legal pad.