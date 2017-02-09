Have you seen this 15-year-old runaway teen?

The sheriff’s department wants to hear from anyone who knows the whereabouts of 15-year-old old Jessica Hupp, last seen by her parents more than a week ago.
Sheriff Ricky Adam said his office learned Jessica was missing after Hancock County Youth Court personnel notified the department.
She is a runaway teen, Adam said.
“Youth Court is often involved in these types of cases,” he said.
Her family last saw her Jan. 29 in Waveland.
She is 5-foot-1, weighs about 105 pounds and has brown hair with highlights, according to a description given to the sheriff’s department.
Anyone with information on where she is or has been is asked to call Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
