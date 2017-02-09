Your kids will have fun at Second Saturday — just get them a shoe box

Second Saturday in the Bay isn’t just for adults, you know.
Cuz’s Old Town Oyster Bar & Grill is inviting kids to use their imagination to create their own Mardi Gras float inside of a shoe box.
The Second Saturday Cuz’s Kids Art Challenge kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. People who wish to enter have until 2 p.m. to drop off their Mardi Gras float box, spokeswoman Ramie Barnes said in a media release.
Children can use any kind of decorative material to embellish their box, and Barnes said floats will be judged on creativity, originality and overall appearance.
Barnes said the box should have a theme, such as a favorite song, a favorite movie, a favorite sports team, or a current event.
The shoe box should have a removable lid. To create the float, participants should turn the box upside down and glue the lid vertically to one end. The lid will serve as the back of the float.
“Get creative, and as they say, think outside of the box,” Barnes said in the release.
Prizes will be awarded for the top floats.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
