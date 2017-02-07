Police searching for runaway Waveland teen

Police have asked for the public’s help to find a runaway teenager.
Carrie Payne, 16, was reported missing on Feb. 1. She is not in apparent danger, Waveland Police Chief Dave Allen said.
Payne is 4-foot-11, weighs about 121 pounds and has strawberry blonde hair.
She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
Police don’t believe she was abducted, Allen said in a news release.
To give a tip on her whereabouts, call the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669, or Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191. Sgt. Erik Castro is in charge of the investigation. Allen said Castro can be reached by email at ecastro@wavelandpolice.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
