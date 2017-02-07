Bay St. Louis broker, HGTV help couple find their dream Coast beach home

A Bay St. Louis real estate broker could help a New Orleans couple find the beach home of their dreams in South Mississippi.
And you can watch it happen.
Holly Lemoine-Raymond, owner of HL Raymond Properties LLC, will take Louisiana couple Tracy and Brent through a tour of homes nestled across from the water in Bay St. Louis and surrounding areas in Sunday’s episode of HGTV’s Beachfront Bargain Hunt.
Lemoine-Raymond, who opened her business in January 2016, said she’s excited for the show to air because she wants to show the world the hidden gem that is Bay St. Louis.
“It’s not about me — it’s about the community here and bringing people here to see our community,” she said.
Lemoine-Raymond had been in contact with HGTV before — when she used to own Cypress Cafe in downtown Bay St. Louis — but she reconnected recently and interviewed for a spot on Beachfront Bargain Hunt.
“I feel like it’s a good fit for me because I like with working with real people and real stories,” she said. “They’ve (HGTV) been really good to me.”
LIGHTS ~CAMERA~ ACTION Please share! The time is coming! We are almost a week away! We would love the...Posted by Holly Hester Lemoine-Raymond on Saturday, February 4, 2017
Tracy and Brent always dreamed about having a house on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Lemoine-Raymond said, and they developed a budget for their home and began saving.
Lemoine-Raymond stepped him to help them figure out which house on the Coast would fit their needs.
“I helped them see how much the Bay has grown and showed them that time is right,” she said.
Lemoine-Raymond could not give any spoilers, but she said Tracy and Brent will join her and other community members at The Blind Tiger in Bay St. Louis Sunday at 6:30 p.m. for a watch party. The more the merrier, Lemoine-Raymond said, but she is asking that people bring a donation for the Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County. The shelter needs puppy pads, bleach, Dawn dish liquid, laundry detergent, and collars, halters and leashes of all sizes.
Beachfront Bargain Hunt will play on HGTV on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
Comments