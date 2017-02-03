Hancock County

February 3, 2017 2:39 PM

Man on bicycle struck by vehicle near Kiln elementary school

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

Kiln

A man riding a bicycle on Kiln-Delisle Road on Friday morning was taken to a Gulfport hospital after he was struck by a vehicle, sheriff’s officials confirmed.

Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass said the man, who was born in 1969, was struck about 6:15 a.m..

The incident occurred just east of East Hancock Elementary School, Bass said.

The victim was taken to Garden Park Hospital to be treated for a head laceration and a broken arm, and Bass said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Bass said the driver of the vehicle was not issued any citations on the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J

