Man on bicycle struck by vehicle near Kiln elementary school

A man riding a bicycle on Kiln-Delisle Road on Friday morning was taken to a Gulfport hospital after he was struck by a vehicle, sheriff’s officials confirmed.
Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass said the man, who was born in 1969, was struck about 6:15 a.m..
The incident occurred just east of East Hancock Elementary School, Bass said.
The victim was taken to Garden Park Hospital to be treated for a head laceration and a broken arm, and Bass said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
Bass said the driver of the vehicle was not issued any citations on the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
Comments