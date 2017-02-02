Hancock County has a new logo

The Board of Supervisors adopted an official county logo designed to make the county more marketable, board President Blaine Lafontaine said.
The logo has a simple contemporary design centered around the word Hancock in large, dark blue letters. At the top is a small graphic of an orange sun setting behind a dark blue ocean wave.
The county previously had only an official seal, so the supervisors wanted a design that was unique and eye-catching, Lafontaine said.
“We started this conversation almost a year ago,” he said. “Various cities had their new logos and new images, and they were identifiable. We only had the seal. We didn't have anything that was more marketable.”
The board contracted with a marketing firm to design the new logo and update the county’s website, among other things. The new website is scheduled to be completed by the end of February.
The county seal will still be used on official documents, but the logo will replace it on just about everything else.
“It's about marketability and tourism,” Lafontaine said. “Creating something that will hopefully last years to come.”
Supervisors are also anticipating new software they purchased will allow the board’s minutes to be organized and drafted at a much faster pace. The software will be installed on each supervisor’s tablet, allowing them to vote on their tablets during meetings. It will also allow the minutes to be posted to the county’s website much faster.
