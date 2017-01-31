Firefighters battling woods fire in Hancock County

Hancock County firefighters are battling a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in the Post 58 and Leetown fire district.
A huge, white plume of smoke can be seen in Kiln, but the fire is closer to Leetown, according to Jamie Necaise, fire chief for the Kiln Volunteer Fire Department.
Brian Adam with Hancock County Emergency Management said he has not been contacted, as is usually the case when departments are working woods fires.
“They won’t call us unless it’s threatening houses,” Adam said.
Mark Manual, fire chief for the Post 58 and Leetown District, has not been reached for comment.
