Waveland girl has been missing since Dec. 19

Police want the public’s help finding a 16-year-old girl last seen more than two weeks ago.
Raven Longo was last seen Dec. 19 in Waveland, Police Chief David Allen said.
She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 125 pounds.
Raven was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, he said.
“Our efforts to find her have been fruitless,” Allen said.
Her school was on its first official day of the Christmas break when she went missing.
“We waited to put anything out until after school started back, thinking she would show up, but she didn’t,” Allen said.
Foul play is not believed to be involved but police are considering her disappearance as a runaway issue.
“But usually, runaways turn up before now,” he said.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Waveland Police Department at 228-467-3669 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
Or anyone can provide an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers portion of the police department’s home page at www.wavelandpolice.com.
Allen declined to say if the girl is related to former Mayor Tommy Longo.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
