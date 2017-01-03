Bay St. Louis mayor to tap police chief choice amid consolidation talk

Bay St. Louis Mayor Les Fillingame said he has his pick for a new police chief even if the fate of the department remains uncertain.
The Bay St. Louis City Council is expected to decide Tuesday night whether or not to keep the police department in city hands or to consolidate it with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.
Fillingame said he’s committed to keeping the police department independent of the county. He said he’ll announce his choice for a new chief Tuesday night or Wednesday.
At a December meeting, the council explored a possible consolidation of the police department with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Ricky Adam has been overseeing the city’s police department since former police chief Mike De Nardo shot himself outside the department on Sept. 8, 2016.
“The dialogue on the sheriff’s department side hasn’t gotten anywhere. All they’ve talked about is some generic cost savings,” Fillingame said.
“We can generate our own cost savings. We’ll just stick with the October budget, which allows all the personnel and all other members of the department which we can easily afford,” he said.
Fillingame did not reveal his choice for chief, but did say the candidate is from outside the city.
The appointment of a police chief is a mayoral power; however, Fillingame will need the majority consent of council members.
He said some council members “are favorable” to his position.
“One of the reasons people come to the city is that we can provide more protection than simply countywide. We’re shocked by the recent events, but overall, our police department has been tremendous. And it’s critical for any department to have committed leadership, a chief with the experience and background that is necessary,” Fillingame said.
