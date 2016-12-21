Kiln man killed in freak accident at hunting camp

A Kiln man who was hunting duck with relatives at a hunting camp in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, was killed in what a sheriff’s official called “a tragic accident.”
Robert Liebkemann, 77, was at the camp in a marsh near Delacroix over the weekend with two young relatives, Plaquemines Parish sheriff’s Lt. Eric Becnel said. The Sea Coast Echo reported they were Liebkmann’s grandsons.
Liebkemann and the boys had returned to the hunting camp, which Becnel said is accessible only by water, after a morning hunt and the boys began shooting at targets with a .22 rifle while Liebkemann supervised.
Becnel said a bullet ricocheted off the target and hit Liebkemann in the upper chest.
Plaquemines and St. Bernard parish sheriff’s officials and the U.S. Coast Guard responded, Becnel said. Liebkemann was taken by Coast Guard helicopter to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he was pronounced dead.
Liebkemann had lived in Kiln and in New Orleans for the past 30 years, the Sea Coast Echo reports.
According to his obituary, he loved hunting, fishing and spending time with friends and family at his hunting camp. He graduated from Tulane University in New Orleans and enjoyed a lifelong career in the life insurance industry.
He was a member of several hunting and fishing clubs and the co-founder of the Greater New Orleans Tarpon Club, his obituary said, and he could often be found cruising the Jourdan River in his pontoon boot.
He was known to his family as Sneaks, Sweetie or Pappy.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
Comments