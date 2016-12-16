Hancock students help feed the needy

Mady Yarborough’s family really pitched in to help her school’s food drive.
So when it came time to bring the donation to West Hancock Elementary School, the 8-year-old had to use a wheeled suitcase to carry them all.
Her 25 cans were part of more than 1,000 cans the school collected and donated Thursday to the Hancock County Food Pantry.
“It’s a really nice project,” Mady said.
The school usually organizes a food drive around Thanksgiving, but timing pushed it back to Christmas, third-grade teacher Lindsey Bounds said.
A group of children arrived with the food and crate after crate came out of the back of a school bus.
“Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful” said Jim Collins, pantry director.
“We service all people in Hancock County that are in need, and if we don’t have it donated to us we have to buy it,” Collins said. “We have a limited amount of funds, so the more we can get donated the better off we’re going to be to help people.”
The donations came from the families of the school’s 350 students, as well as teachers, administrators and custodians.
“I love it because we’re giving to other people who don’t have food or don’t have enough food,” Mady said.
John Fitzhugh: 228-896-2193, @JFitzhughPhoto
Comments