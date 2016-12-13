Man ‘coherent’ after being shot in head

A man was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the head Tuesday morning.
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Don Bass said an as of yet unnamed male was shot in the head at a residence on Highway 53 near Highway 603 around 10 a.m.
Bass said the man was coherent and was talking as he was being loaded into an ambulance. Bass said he does not know the man’s current condition but he expects him to recover.
No arrest have been made in the shooting.
