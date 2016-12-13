Man ‘coherent’ after being shot in head

0:17 Adopted foster child knows where her 'forever home' is Pause

1:31 Vibrio can't keep a good Santa down

1:49 Argument ends clever idea for crab farm in Bay St. Louis

1:51 Bay says goodbye to Chief Mike De Nardo

1:29 Here's what happened at emergency meeting after Mike De Nardo's death

2:43 An ambulance takes a victim from Bay Police Department

2:07 How the Mockingbird went from a Katrina refuge to a family

7:21 Hancock County child is split between two families after DHS does paperwork on legal pad

2:51 Kiln mother, sister recall last moments with crash victim

1:28 Infinity Science Center introduces children to space