No more horse therapy as gates close on Gaits to Success

After more than 25 years of providing therapeutic activities through horses to disabled and special needs children, a Hancock County horse farm has closed.
The website for Gaits to Success, which was located at 7552 Kiln-Picayune Road in the Kiln, is no longer in service and the nonprofit’s Facebook page has been shut down. The phone for Gaits to Success has also been disconnected.
Gaits had about 40 students enrolled at one time in its 11-week programs. The classrooms were made up of students from Picayune, Waveland and other schools in South Mississippi. Gaits was an affiliate center member of the North American Riding for the Handicapped Association.
In February, supporters of the ranch, including former Hope Haven Director Terry Latham, wrote letters to the Sun Herald pleading for people to make donations to Gaits. It was operated through donations.
