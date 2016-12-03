Vibrio can't keep a good Santa down

The Mockingbird Cafe in downtown Bay St. Louis will be celebrating its 10 year anniversary this month. Owner Alicein Schwabacher and the cafe crew talk about its beginnings and how it became a family over the years.
When Mississippi DHS brought them a newborn baby boy, the caseworker promised a Diamondhead couple it would be an easy adoption. Years later, they discovered DHS had taken the child from his biological mother using only a handwritten agreement on a legal pad.
Emergency officials say Pearlington, in west Hancock County, could get as much as 7 feet above ground level by late Monday from a rising Pearl River. See the Dawsey family sandbagging for patriarch Jack Dawsey, 84.