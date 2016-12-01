Police say Long Beach contractor took money for a job he didn’t do

A Long Beach contractor has been accused of ripping off a Bay St. Louis homeowner of $25,000 worth of unfinished work.
Attorney General Jim Hood said in a press release that Everette Waits, 51, was arrested Tuesday on a felony embezzlement charge following his indictment by a Hancock County grand jury. Waits was booked into the Hancock County Detention Center. His bond was set at $20,000.
Hood said Waits is accused of accepting a personal check for $25,000 toward contracting work on a construction job for a Bay St. Louis homeowner that was never done. He said Waits used the down payment for his own use.
Long Beach police assisted Hood’s office with the case.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments