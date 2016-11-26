His 1966 ‘Saints Mustang’ will get tackled by NFL Network

Win, lose or draw, Diamondhead resident Donald Silcio Jr. loves the New Orleans Saints, and he is not afraid to let you know about it.
Donald has spent a lifetime as a devoted and eternally optimistic Saints fan. He also has used his love of the game to help others as the president of the Diamondhead Spartans and cheer teams; a volunteer coach, and civic leader.
Known by the moniker "Gametime Saint," he attends every home game and most away ones, too — dressed in his costume, complete with a platinum helmet, "00" jersey, fleur-de-lis necklace, and black-and-gold face paint.
A few years ago, Donald was inducted into the "Professional Football Ultimate Fan Association," and earlier this year, he apparently caught the eye of producers at the NFL Network.
On Dec. 6, Donald will appear on the network's reality show "Tackle My Ride" as the show's representative for fans of the Saints.
"Tackle My Ride" is a new reality show that began airing on the NFL Network this month.
The show follows similar shorelines as the nationally-syndicated reality show "Pimp My Ride," where a lucky contestant is visited by celebrities and has his or her vehicle customized and tricked out to be the envy of everyone in town.
According to the NFL Network, the show the show is produced by former NFL greats Michael Strahan and LaMarr Woodley and master car builder James Torrez.
Woodley and Torrez will host the show on Dec. 6, when Donald gets his 1966 "Saints Mustang" turned into a "Super Fan Car."
"There's a big transformation in the Big Easy, as Lamarr and James go down to New Orleans," a promotional video on the NFL Network's website said. "This being New Orleans, some unexpected complications spice up the rebuild, but the crew stays focused on the goal: Helping a devoted fan drive to see the Saints go marching in, in style."
The promo, which includes Donald, is currently airing on the network.
Donald said Wednesday that he is unable to speak about the specifics of his role on the show until after it airs, but he and others want to parlay it into an opportunity to collect gifts for "Toys for Tots."
Friends have organized a "viewing party" for the premiere of the show and are asking that anyone who attends bring a child's gift that will be donated to Toys for Tots.
The event will take place at Park Ten Lanes in Diamondhead on Dec. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m..
Donald will be in full costume as "Gametime Saint" and the "1966 Saints Mustang" will be parked outside during the event. There may also be some special guests in attendance, friends said.
"I'm humbled and honored by all of this," Donald said. "If you wanna see what happens on the show, come on out, bring a gift and celebrate with us."
