Inmate death believed heart related, sheriff says

A state inmate being held at the Hancock County jail died early Tuesday of what is believed to be a heart-related problem, Sheriff Ricky Adam said.
Thomas Richard Clary, 51, began experiencing signs of distress and was taken to Hancock Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1 a.m., the sheriff said Wednesday.
“Inmates began beating on the door and guards went in and started CPR,” Adam said.
Clary received help within about 20 seconds, Adam said, and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
“We believe it’s going to be a death from a coronary event,” Adam said. “Natural causes.”
Clary’s hometown is listed as Biloxi on the Hancock County jail docket.
The sheriff said Clary was being held for a court-ordered drug and alcohol program for state inmates.
Clary was convicted of possession with intent to distribute meth and receiving stolen property in Harrison County Circuit Court in 2012, the Mississippi Department of Corrections website shows.
He received a 13-year prison term for the meth distribution and a six-year prison term for the theft conviction from arrests in 2008 and 2009.
He was tentatively scheduled for release from prison on Jan. 4, 2023.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
