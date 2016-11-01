Nurses will want this Hancock colleague’s invention stat!

A nurse in the emergency room at Hancock Medical Center, Rebecca Capps, has a patent for a belt that carries tools of her trade, the Mississippi Business Journal reports.
Capps, an emergency room nurse for 25 years, told journalist Lisa Monti, that she came up with the idea for the StatSupport Belt while she was suffering from insomnia.
“People were wearing fanny packs to work and digging their hands through the bag looking for stuff,” Capps was quoted as saying. “That’s not really hygienic.”
Capps told the Business Journal that other nurses were crazy about the belt when she tested it during her time as a traveling nurse without telling anyone the idea was hers.
All the parts for the belt are made in America, she said, including clips a family business makes in Laurel, Mississippi.
The article says production will ramp up in early 2017, with the belt available for $40 online or through nursing catalogs.
