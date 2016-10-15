One killed in Waveland wreck

One person was killed after a Saturday morning wreck in Waveland.
Waveland Police Chief David Allen said in a press release that Roy Mitchell, 49, was riding his motorcycle near U.S. 90 and McLaurin Street when he was stuck by another motorist attempting to turn north on McLaurin Street. The crash happened around 7 a.m.
Mitchell was taken to Hancock Medical Center.
“Mr. Mitchell died around 7:40 Saturday morning,” Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said.
Allen said the driver of the other vehicle, whose name is not being released, was not injured
No charges have been filed but the crash is still under investigation.
