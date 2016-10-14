Ousted attorney says he wants the money Bay owes him

Former City Attorney Donald Rafferty wants money he says the city owes him.
Rafferty has appealed to Circuit Court the City Council’s decision to reject his $9,900 bill for legal services he says he performed in August. Rafferty’s contract expired June 30, but the city renewed it for one month.
The next month, the council voted to impose a Hancock County residency requirement in the legal contract. Rafferty has lived in Harrison County all his life.
The City Council hired Bay St. Louis attorney Trent Favre as its lawyer. Rafferty said he had cases to finish up in August, worked with Favre on a transition and finished other city business.
He said, “I told them I wasn’t going to do it for free.”
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
