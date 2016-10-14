Infinity teams with Navy for Homeschool Monday

Infinity Science Center in Hancock County will focus on how the U.S. Navy uses STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) when Homeschool Monday returns for a 9 a.m. to noon session Monday.
Navy representatives from Stennis Space Center will attend, including the Naval Research Lab and Naval Small Craft and Technical Training School, and a special guest will speak at 11:30 a.m.
Fourteen interactive stations will demonstrate geology, fluid dynamics, Newton’s Law, oceanography and other topics.
Infinity is off Interstate 10 Exit 2 next to the Mississippi Welcome Center.
Upcoming Homeschool Monday programs are Exploring the Solar System in November, Let’s Build It Better in January and Exploring Electricity in February. A Homeschool Science Fair is planned for March 20.
Details: visitinfinity.com/programs-events/homeschool-monday
Sun Herald
