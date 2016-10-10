Have you seen this missing Hancock County teenager?

Sydney Rae Godwin, 16, didn’t report for the second half of school on Thursday, and now she’s the focus of a search by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and her mother.
The Sheriff’s Department is circulating a missing person’s report with a description and photos of Sydney.
Investigator Lynn Jones said Thursday was testing at Hancock County High School and Sydney told her first block teacher that she would not be there for the second half of the day because her mother was picking her up.
Her mother, who received a call from the school that Sydney did not report for the second block of testing, called sheriff’s investigators for help.
Jones said that the mother has been receiving tips, and they believe that Sydney could be in the Bay St. Louis and Waveland area.
“We believe she's possibly with a male about 19 years of age,” Jones said. She is a juvenile.
Sydney has strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes, is 5-foot-9 and weighs 130 lbs.
Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Jones or sheriff’s investigators at 466-6900.
Karen Nelson: 228-896-2310, @NelsonNews_atSH
