Former Bay mayor Eddie Favre named county administrator

Hancock County supervisors appointed former Bay St. Louis Mayor Eddie Favre as the county administrator on Monday.
Supervisors voted unanimously on the appointment, which carries an annual salary of $95,000.
The administrator’s position became vacant last month when Felicity Edwards resigned to take a job in the private sector. Edwards had taken the position about eight months ago, after long-time administrator Suzette Necaise retired at the beginning of the year.
Board President Blaine LaFontaine said 14 candidates applied for the position, and supervisors interviewed several of them last week.
Because of Favre’s experience in municipal government, he was the best candidate available, LaFontaine said. The county administrator performs duties similar to a city manager or city clerk.
Favre, who was in the public seating area at the board meeting, asked the board if his appointment was effective immediately.
The supervisors said it was and jokingly told him he needed to get to work today. Favre walked to the front of the room and sat in the county administrator’s chair, drawing laughter from the audience.
