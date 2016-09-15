Hundreds attend funeral for Bay St. Louis Police Chief Mike De Nardo

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Mike De Nardo was laid to rest Thursday, drawing hundreds to his funeral, including friends, family, residents, city officials, fellow law enforcement officers and U.S. Marines.
Visitation began in the morning followed by services at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home on Necaise Avenue.
After the service, a lengthy procession of vehicles traveled to the Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery off U.S. 90. The procession included dozens of civilian and law enforcement vehicles as well as a large group of motorcycles. De Nardo was an avid motorcyclist.
As the procession traveled from the funeral home to the cemetery, the Bay St. Louis Fire Department positioned a fire truck near Main Street with an American flag hanging from the end of the truck’s ladder. The firefighters extended the ladder over the center of the roadway as the vehicle carrying De Nardo’s ashes and the rest of the procession passed under it.
Mayor Les Fillingame said he and his staff are praying for the family.
“It’s just so tough,” Fillingame said. “I think I speak for the entire city staff in saying we’re all proud to have known him.”
De Nardo died last week from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, sending shock waves through the community.
