Man dies after car crash with truck hauling watermelons in George County

A Lucedale man was eastbound on U.S. 98 near Rocky Creek Road when a truck hauling watermelons turned onto the highway in front of him, causing his car to rear-end the truck's trailer and injuries that claimed his life, a state trooper said.

Philip T. Turner, 47, was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from a Toyota Camry in the June 21 crash, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said Tuesday.

Turner was flown to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, where he died of his injuries, Elkins said.

The 4:45 a.m. crash involved a 2006 Peterbuilt truck with trailer loaded with melons and driven by a 58-year-old Lucedale man.

The truck used a median crossover near Oak Grove Baptist Church to enter eastbound lanes of U.S. 98, Elkins said. It went into the left eastbound lane before the Camry hit the back of its trailer, he said.

The name of the driver of the Peterbuilt has not been released.

The truck driver was wearing his seat belt and was not injured, Elkins said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Elkins declined to say if charges are pending against the truck driver, but he said the Highway Patrol will provide more information as it becomes available.