Missing Lucedale teen found safe ran to the woods with drugs, sheriff says

A missing 14-year-old boy Lucedale boy has been found safe after he and his brother ran into woods Wednesday night, reportedly with drugs.
He had last been seen around Mississippi 198 West in the Bexley community, Sheriff Keith Havard said.
No foul play was suspected, but the teen was sought as a welfare concern, he said.
The teen, whose name has not been released, and his brother went into woods Wednesday night with drugs, their mother told deputies.
"His brother came out of the woods last night and was taken to the Emergency Room," Havard said. "He's fine, but we're unsure what kind of narcotics they took."
The sheriff had set up a command post near a wooded area where the teen apparently was last seen. Deputies on Thursday morning had placed yellow caution tape around a camper, a picnic table and a basketball goal.
The Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks helped deputies in the search, Havard said.
Havard wants anyone with information to call the George County Sheriff's Department at 601-947-4811.
Tipsters can give anonymous information to the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers by calling 1-877-787-5898 or going online at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Tipsters also can share information on the sheriff's website at www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
