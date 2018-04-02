A George County jail inmate was rushed to the hospital and later died, official says

A state inmate serving time for armed robberies in Harrison County has died while serving a prison sentence, according to George County officials.
The George County Sheriff's office released some details about the death of 28-year-old Samuel Ronald Tidwell on Monday.
Tidwell, who was being held at the George County Regional jail, was taken to an area hospital early on March 28 and later died, the release said.
The sheriff's office declined to release specifics pertaining to Tidwell's death but said more information will be released as it becomes available.
According to previous reports in the Sun Herald, Tidwell, of Long Beach, was serving an 8-year prison term for armed robberies in 2010. He was convicted on three counts of armed robbery and sentenced in September 2011.
He would have been eligible for consideration for release on Dec. 26, the state prison website shows.
In one of the robberies, Tidwell and another man arrested were accused of robbing a casino worker at gunpoint. The holdup was in the parking lot of the Island View Casino. One of the men was the getaway driver and the other was the gunman and wore a ski mask.
The George County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Department of Corrections in the investigation into Tidwell's death.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.
The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 1-877-787-5898.
