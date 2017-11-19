Longtime owner and editor of George County Times dies at 81

Oscar Garnett “Buddy” Sellers, owner and editor of the George County Times, died on Friday.
He was 81, and died at George Regional Hospital after suffering a heart attack, the newspaper reports on its Facebook page.
Sellers’ grandfather started the weekly newspaper 113 years ago, in 1904.
Sellers was a Mississippi College Graduate and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division, according to his obituary, posted online by the Sigler Funeral Home.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lucedale, where funeral services are set for Tuesday. Visitation starts at 9:30 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m.
Instead of sending flowers, his family asks that friends consider giving to the Mississippi Press Association Education Foundation for scholarships, grants or internships, or the Men’s Sunday School Class at First Methodist Church of Lucedale.
Sellers’ life was enriched through the years by friends he shared coffee with and by his golfing buddies, his obituary said.
Survivors include his wife Sheila, daughters and newspaper employees Tanya Sellers and Garnett Colburn, and stepdaughter Kim Winesett. Garnett Colburn is the newspaper’s assistant publisher.
Sellers and his father, the late Ernest Garnett “Cotton” Sellers, were featured in the 2017 Gingham Tree print in an illustration that showed the men in front of the newspaper office in days gone by.
The print was the featured art for the annual Gingham Tree Arts and Crafts Festival, held Nov. 11. The festival is a fundraiser of the Lucedale Fine Arts Club to benefit George County Schools.
