3-year-old boy found dead on Labor Day drowned in pond, George County sheriff says

An autopsy of a 3-year-old boy — found in the investigation of a missing child report that ended in tragedy on Labor Day — shows the child died from drowning, George County Sheriff Keith Havard said.
The child, whose name has not been released, was found dead early Monday shortly after his parents reported him missing from their home in the 16000 block of Mississippi 26, Harvard said.
His body was found in a pond near family’s home, he said.
The rural, heavily wooded neighborhood is roughly between Joe Fortner and Dickey roads. It has a Lucedale address and is west of the Benndale community.
The child was reported missing in the pre-dawn hours, Havard said.
Havard said investigators have no reason to believe foul play was involved.
The autopsy was completed Tuesday by the George County Coroner’s Office.
Havard asks that the community pray for the family of the boy.
Anyone with information about the child’s drowning death should call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 607-647-4811.
Sun Herald social media editor Justin Mitchell contributed to this report.
