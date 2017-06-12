George County

June 12, 2017 9:24 AM

George County woman dies after running stop sign

By Anita Lee

calee@sunherald.com

A woman driving a Volkswagon Beetle died after a collision Sunday night with an 18-wheeler on Old Mobile Highway in George County, the Mississippi Highway Patrol has confirmed.

Kayla Allman of Lucedale, 25, ran a stop sign and was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of the highway when a Peterbilt driven by Mark Brown, 54, crashed into the driver’s side of her Volkswagon, a news release from Highway Patrol says. Brown, who is from Little Rock, Arkansas, was not injured.

Allman died after being taken by a medical flight to an area hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, the news release says.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

