Greene County woman with mental illness reported missing

A Greene County woman who suffers from a mental illness is missing and authorities are hoping the public can provide tips to help them find her.
Amy Jarvis, 33, was last seen walking down Old Highway 63 in Greene County around 10 p.m. Sunday, May 28, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said.
Jarvis was wearing a pair of short pants and a tank top. Other identifying features include a tattoo of a “paw” on her right shoulder and a tattoo of a Rosary on her left shoulder.
According to Samantha Jarvis, her daughter suffers from schizophrenia and is bipolar and is in need of her medication.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 601-394-2341 or other surrounding agencies or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is heading up the search for Jarvis.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
