A pair of gold-medal winning special olympians show the value of friendships, one new and one old. Michael Eubanks and Tony Cochran have been friends for life, and have played bocce ball together for ten years. Airmen Jose’ Preciado and Adrian Corbin just met Special Olympian Roy Roberts of Hattiesburg yesterday, but they are great friends now John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
A pair of gold-medal winning special olympians show the value of friendships, one new and one old. Michael Eubanks and Tony Cochran have been friends for life, and have played bocce ball together for ten years. Airmen Jose’ Preciado and Adrian Corbin just met Special Olympian Roy Roberts of Hattiesburg yesterday, but they are great friends now John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

George County

May 20, 2017 2:48 PM

George County man brings home Special Olympics gold with help of lifelong friend

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

Biloxi

It was an even match-up, with both competitors playing with the intensity of champions. But in the end, only one could bring home the gold.

Michael Eubanks of Lucedale was the gold medal champion in the bocce ball competition at Saturday’s Special Olympics at Keesler Air Force Base. And he won the medal with his lifelong best friend Tony Cochran at his side.

Eubanks was one of almost 1,000 athletes from across the state who participated Saturday in the Special Olympics games in Biloxi.

“We rode the school bus together from kindergarten all the way through high school,” Cochran said. “We’ve been doing (Special Olympics) for 10 years.”

special olympics05
Tony Cochran of Lucedale, right, gives Michael Eubanks of Lucedale some advice during the bocce ball competition at the Mississippi Special Olympics at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi on Saturday, May 20, 2017.
John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Cochran said he also helps Michael in another sport.

“We also play softball together,’ he said. “He always gets excited when he wins — and I’ve seen him win a bunch of time.”

Michael’s mother, Ann Eubanks, said Michael is a longtime participant in the world of competitive bocce ball.

“He’s been in the Special Olympics since he was 12 and we have been to two national games in bocce ball and he placed silver in both of them.” she said. “He loves bocce ball and he also plays softball.”

She said Michael, who is 36 and works at McDonald’s, is also an avid sports fan, particularly of a certain SEC team.

“He loves the Alabama Crimson Tide,” she said. “You should see his room.”

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos