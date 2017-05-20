George County man brings home Special Olympics gold with help of lifelong friend

It was an even match-up, with both competitors playing with the intensity of champions. But in the end, only one could bring home the gold.
Michael Eubanks of Lucedale was the gold medal champion in the bocce ball competition at Saturday’s Special Olympics at Keesler Air Force Base. And he won the medal with his lifelong best friend Tony Cochran at his side.
Eubanks was one of almost 1,000 athletes from across the state who participated Saturday in the Special Olympics games in Biloxi.
“We rode the school bus together from kindergarten all the way through high school,” Cochran said. “We’ve been doing (Special Olympics) for 10 years.”
Cochran said he also helps Michael in another sport.
“We also play softball together,’ he said. “He always gets excited when he wins — and I’ve seen him win a bunch of time.”
Michael’s mother, Ann Eubanks, said Michael is a longtime participant in the world of competitive bocce ball.
“He’s been in the Special Olympics since he was 12 and we have been to two national games in bocce ball and he placed silver in both of them.” she said. “He loves bocce ball and he also plays softball.”
She said Michael, who is 36 and works at McDonald’s, is also an avid sports fan, particularly of a certain SEC team.
“He loves the Alabama Crimson Tide,” she said. “You should see his room.”
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329
