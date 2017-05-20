George County man brings home Special Olympics gold with help of lifelong friend

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says Pause 1:06 'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:26 A glimpse at 2017 Stone County High School graduates 1:57 Watch West Harrison's Class of 2017 graduate 1:00 Want a full-ride scholarship? Start here. 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 1:37 Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 0:32 Heavy rain hits Biloxi 2:16 Homeless advocates want them to feel like they are a part of the community Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A pair of gold-medal winning special olympians show the value of friendships, one new and one old. Michael Eubanks and Tony Cochran have been friends for life, and have played bocce ball together for ten years. Airmen Jose’ Preciado and Adrian Corbin just met Special Olympian Roy Roberts of Hattiesburg yesterday, but they are great friends now John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

A pair of gold-medal winning special olympians show the value of friendships, one new and one old. Michael Eubanks and Tony Cochran have been friends for life, and have played bocce ball together for ten years. Airmen Jose’ Preciado and Adrian Corbin just met Special Olympian Roy Roberts of Hattiesburg yesterday, but they are great friends now John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com