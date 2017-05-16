Former jail nurse enters plea in manslaughter death of jail detainee

A former nurse at the George County jail accepted responsibility Monday for causing the death of a jail detainee when she failed to provide the insulin dependent inmate with the insulin he needed to survive.
Carmon Sue Brannan, 53, entered an Alford plea Tuesday, meaning she did not admit guilt but agreed there was enough evidence evidence in the case to convict her manslaughter in the Sept. 24, 2014, death of jail detainee William Joel Dixon.
District Attorney Tony Lawrence said Dixon failed to provide Dixon the insulin he needed to survive though a family member and a police officer had brought insulin to the jail for Dixon.
Special Judge Richard McKenzie deferred sentencing to June 22. The judge allowed Dixon to remain free on bond pending sentencing.
Brannan was a registered nurse at the jail when she failed to provide “sufficient medical treatment” to Dixon, the indictment says. The crime allegedly occurred between Sept. 17 and 24, 2014.
He was found dead in his jail cell on Sept. 24, 2014.
Dixon was picked up for arrest after Lucedale police found him asleep in his car. After he was jailed, one of his relatives called to tell officials Dixon needed insulin to survive.
Over the course of his time in the jail, Lawrence said, Brannan only tested his blood sugar once, though experts said a blood sugar check on an insulin-dependent diabetic should be administered at least twice a day.
In addition, Lawrence said, no aid was rendered to Dixon after he was unable to eat for days because he was deprived of his insulin. He also said there was never even a medical file created for Dixon despite his medical problems.
Brannan, he said, thought Dixon was suffering from drug withdrawals at the time.
Dixon was in jail on two counts of child endangerment and one count each of possession of a controlled substance; DUI other; driving with an expired tag; and driving without insurance.
After the death, an investigation followed and a George County grand jury later indicted her on the manslaughter charge.
Brannan was one of two nurses who worked at the jail at the time, charged with trying to provide adequate medical care to a typical inmate population of about 280 state inmates and about 100 county inmates.
Local circuit judges recused themselves from hearing the case because Brannan's sister is George County Chancery Clerk Cammie Brannan Byrd.
Special Judge Richard McKenzie presided over the plea hearing.
