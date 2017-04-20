One man in custody, another sought in George County killing

George County sheriff’s investigators have one man in custody and are searching for another accused in a man’s killing Wednesday night, Deputy Chief Ronnie Castille said Thursday.
Details will be released soon, Castille said, but investigators are not yet ready to release the name of the man in custody because of ongoing efforts to capture another possible suspect.
The charges involved have not been released.
Sheriff’s deputies had been in the woods since shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday searching for a suspected burglar in an unrelated case when they later got a call about the shooting.
The shooting happened on TLC Lane in a rural area southwest of Lucedale sometime after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
George County Coroner DeaAnn Miller said the victim died of a gunshot wound to the head.
A motive for the killing is still under investigation.
To report information, call the George County Sheriff’s Department at 601-947-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
