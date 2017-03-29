‘Total devastation’ as three siblings buried after George County crash

The pictures of three siblings embracing one another over the years, shots of the girls in bumper cars or on the water having fun along with photographs of their older brother doing what he loved best – fishing – on display Wednesday brought to life the memories of three young lives that ended too soon.
A standing-room crowd of friends, family, classmates, teachers and others came out Wednesday to mourn the loss of first-grader Sierra Jean Dixon, 7, fourth-grader Terra Dixon, 9, and Spencer Havard , 16, at their funeral service in Leakesville.
A candlelight vigil also was held Tuesday night.
One-by-one, mourners stopped at the foot of the three white caskets to pay their respects to the the siblings killed in a crash Saturday on Mississippi 198 just east of Depot Road in George County.
The driver, Jesse Dickerson, ran from he scene and has since been arrested on four counts of felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or serious bodily injury. There were seven passengers in the car with Dickerson, including the children and their mother, Jackie Dixon.
Jackie Dixon suffered critical injuries and was unable to attend the funeral service because she remained hospitalized in Mobile, Alabama.
At the service, The Rev. Charlie McNeil and the Rev. Bob McKenzie told mourners to remember that though the loss is great, there is hope through Jesus Christ that will provide comfort to them in the days and weeks ahead when they begin to question why the children had to die.
It’s not that we have peace in ourselves, (but) we have peace in that we will see them again.
Rev. Charlie McNeil
The pastors talked about how the children loved to attend church and had given their lives to Jesus Christ.
The girls had also spent their last Wednesday alive at church services. The girls, the pastors said, loved to sing.
They said Spencer Havard, an avid hunter as well a fisherman, and the girls are now at rest with the Lord.
“In the Lord, there is peace that passes all understanding,” the Rev. McNeil said. “I know that may sound crazy to you this morning. It’s not that we have peace in ourselves, (but) we have peace in that we will see them again. This is not good-bye. It’s see ya later.”
Janet Hennessee, a long-time friend of Jackie Dixon, gave Casey Havard, Spencer’s father, a long hug outside Freeman Funeral Home before the service began at Freeman Funeral Home.
Hennessee said she hasn’t been able to visit Jackie Dixon for two days because of complications from her injuries, but she should be able to return to the Mobile hospital with Dixon’s mother after the funeral.
Hennessee said Jackie Dixon’s right leg, which had to be cut at the knee at the accident scene and has since been amputated to her mid-thigh. She said Dixon also lost several toes on her left foot and suffered a compound fracture in her right arm, rib fractures and a broken pelvis.
Hennessee said the family is devastated.
“There’s three innocent lives,” that were lost she said near where the three hearses were parked waiting to take to the children to their final resting place.
“Total devastation, there’s no other way to put that,” she said.
A steady stream of mourners, many of them children, arrived at the funeral home before the scheduled start of visitation.
Teachers and faculty who attended openly wept but were unable to share any memories of the students because they were advised to refer questions to the George County School Superintendent’s office.
