Warning: Possible police impersonator stops resident in George County

Authorities are warning residents of a someone possibly posing as a law enforcement officer in George and Greene counties.
The warning come less than 24 hours after a George County resident called to a report being pulled over in a traffic stop by a man who was not in uniform and driving an unmarked black car with a blue light in the dashboard, Sheriff Keith Havard said in a release.
The stop happened Wednesday night.
The suspect was described as a white man, about 6-feet-tall, with short blond hair. He was wearing a black shirt and black pants and had a firearm and handcuffs on him. The car was described as an older model black vehicle, possibly a Crown Victoria.
No other details about the stop were released, including what happened after the man pulled the person over. Havard could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
The George County Sheriff’s Department is urging residents to dial 911 if they believe they are being pulled over by anyone posing as a law enforcement officer.
To report information, call the George County Sheriff’s Department at 1-601-947-4811, the Lucedale Police Department at 601-947-3261 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Messages may also be sent to Crime Stoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. All calls are confidential.
