Sheriff says George County man had more than a pound of weed

A George County man is accused of having more than a pound of marijuana in his possession that had a street value of about $10,000.
George County Sheriff Keith Havard said Jerry Latoy Street, 35, was arrested Thursday on a charge of possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute. Havard said more than one pound of “high grade” marijuana was found at Street’s residence on Roy Street. He said the estimated value of the marijuana was around $10,000.
Street, who has a prior drug conviction in Texas, is being held without bond at the George County Jail.
Havard said Lucedale police, FBI, Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, border patrol and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted with the investigation that led to Street’s arrest.
