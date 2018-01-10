Sally-Ann Roberts, center, and her sister, Dorthy Roberts applaud while attending a ceremony to unveil a bust of their father Col. Lawrence E. Roberts in July 2016, at the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.
Community

40 years of reporting is about to end for Sally-Ann Roberts

By Mary Perez

meperez@sunherald.com

January 10, 2018 03:27 PM

She told the everyday stories of life in New Orleans, along with the the heroic and terrifying stories during Hurricane Katrina and her own story as a bone marrow donor for her sister Robin Roberts. Now Sally-Ann Roberts has announced she’s retiring after 40 years as a journalist and 25 years as a WWL-TV morning news anchor.

Roberts announced her retirement Wednesday and said she her final Eyewitness News broadcast will be on Feb. 28.

Robin Roberts also shared the announcement on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday and said she was crying tears of joy for her sister.

“She’s been on the air for 40 years there. She’s the reason I’m doing what I’m doing. She is such an icon there,” Robin Roberts said, telling how her sister started a mentoring program in New Orleans. “The reason why I’m here doing GMA, the reason why I’m here living, is because she was my bone marrow donor.”

According to the WWL website, Roberts joined the staff on March 31, 1977, and began as a city hall reporter.

“In 1998, she was part of the reporting team that earned WWL-TV the coveted Edward R. Murrow Award for breaking news,” the website said. “She has played a key role in coverage of virtually every hurricane, election, special event and Mardi Gras celebration during her 40 years at the station.”

The daughter of the late Lucimarian and Col. Lawrence Roberts, who was a member of the legendary Tuskegee Airmen, Roberts moved frequently with her family until her father was stationed at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi. She graduated from Biloxi High and earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from University of Southern Mississippi.

Her family settled in Pass Christian, and Roberts frequently visited there along with her parents, her sisters Robin and Dorothy and brother, Butch.

In 2012, she donated her bone marrow to her sister Robin Roberts, anchor of “Good Morning America” and used their story to advocate for the need for bone marrow donors through a “Be the Match” campaign.

She also authored three books.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

  Comments  

