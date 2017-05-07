Community

May 07, 2017 12:32 PM

Fire guts mobile home on Bethel Road in Harrison County

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Harrison County

An early-morning fire Sunday gutted a doublewide mobile home, but no injuries were reported.

The home on Bethel Road, just north of Mississippi 67, was vacant and undergoing renovation, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.

Flames were coming from the roof when six fire trucks and 14 firefighters responded to a 911 call about 3 a.m., he said. No one was home when they arrived.

Sullivan said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters responded from the Saucier, Lizana and McHenry fire stations and the Harrison County Fire Service.

American Medical Response ambulance service and deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department also responded.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Owner of lost Katrina box was beloved Pass Christian resident

Owner of lost Katrina box was beloved Pass Christian resident 1:24

Owner of lost Katrina box was beloved Pass Christian resident

Friends grieve loss of Gulfport woman killed in house fire 1:08

Friends grieve loss of Gulfport woman killed in house fire
Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III is now the fourth Bishop of Biloxi 1:46

Bishop Louis F. Kihneman III is now the fourth Bishop of Biloxi

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos