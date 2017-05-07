Fire guts mobile home on Bethel Road in Harrison County

An early-morning fire Sunday gutted a doublewide mobile home, but no injuries were reported.
The home on Bethel Road, just north of Mississippi 67, was vacant and undergoing renovation, Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said.
Flames were coming from the roof when six fire trucks and 14 firefighters responded to a 911 call about 3 a.m., he said. No one was home when they arrived.
Sullivan said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters responded from the Saucier, Lizana and McHenry fire stations and the Harrison County Fire Service.
American Medical Response ambulance service and deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
