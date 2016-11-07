Community

November 7, 2016 11:07 AM

Update: 4-car pileup, vehicle flips, snarling I-10 around Canal Road

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Harrison County

Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 around Canal Road are blocked Monday morning due to a four-car pile up with a minor injury and a vehicle that has overturned.

The crashes occurred within a mile of each other, Sheriff’s Major Tom Clifford said. The pile-up occurred at the 30 mile-marker and a vehicle flipped at the 31 mile-marker.

“Rain’s probably a contributing factor because it’s nasty out there,” he said.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation sent an alert that indicates the lanes won’t likely be cleared for travel until about 11:30 a.m.

“We need the rain but remember to use headlights, wipers and reduce speed when driving,” Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen tweeted.

SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Related content

Community

Comments

Videos

Moss Point church prays for the presidential election

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos