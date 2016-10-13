How many zombies do you see before they get you?

Alice Wittman and her husband, Frank, have been season ticket holders since the New Orleans Saints team was born Nov. 1, 1967. She talks about how they first bought tickets and the early years at Tulane Stadium. This season marks the 50th anniversary of the franchise.
Family and friends gather at Jones Park for a prayer vigil to support John Harrison Doucet, 20, and his recovery on Monday, September 19, 2016. Doucet was electrocuted Sunday Sunday evening at the Gulfport Yacht Club while parking his sailboat.
Retired Ocean Springs theater teacher Sandra Camphor’s house was badly damaged by a storm in April, but friends and former students came together to fix it. On Saturday, Camphor got her first look at the house and all the improvements that were made.