This Gulfport High senior on the autism spectrum is breaking school records

They helped this Gulfport student achieve beyond expectations A caring teacher and a determined mother who helped Gulfport High School senior Zachary Davis be a successful student despite having Asperger's syndrome, which is on the autism spectrum. A caring teacher and a determined mother who helped Gulfport High School senior Zachary Davis be a successful student despite having Asperger's syndrome, which is on the autism spectrum. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

