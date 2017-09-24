Coast church welcomes first woman priest-in-charge

More Videos 1:14 Greene County's Tagg Creech had a big game vs. Moss Point Pause 2:37 How this community stepped up after 3 kids were diagnosed with same rare cancer 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 2:17 Why this mother keeps faith even after her daughter's deadly cancer diagnosis 1:16 Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 2:24 Why this family chose to protect others from their daughter's cancer diagnosis 1:23 Get a balloon's-eye view of Bayou Casotte in Pascagoula 3:02 'The truth of it is that we're grieving a child that's living' 1:35 Biloxi beats D’Iberville with last-second field goal 2:12 People keep coming back to see this beloved Biloxi Visitors Center worker Video Link copy Embed Code copy

First female priest: "I wish it weren't a thing." The Rev. Jennifer Southall is the first female priest at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Jackson, but she doesn't see herself as a pioneer. The Rev. Jennifer Southall is the first female priest at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Jackson, but she doesn't see herself as a pioneer. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

