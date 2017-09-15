She’s dishing out Southern hospitality as the first person most people meet in Biloxi

Yvette Mulcahy has been working at the Biloxi Visitors Center for years, greeting tourists and making them feel at home. Visitors on the Coast drop in at the Biloxi Visitors Center year after year just to say hello to Mulcahy, said manager Bill Raymond. “Hopefully I’ve done a good enough job,” Mulcahy said, “that when you leave here that you have a taste of the spirit of Biloxi.’ Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com