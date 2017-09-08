She’d write when she couldn’t find the words to say. Now this Coast sixth-grader has a book.

More Videos 2:29 Special needs players enjoy the beautiful game Pause 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:13 With his father Rae Carruth still in prison, Chancellor Lee Adams turns 18 3:54 Making The Woven Heart basket 1:07 Black woman defends confederate flag purse 0:37 Keesler Air Force Base 403rd Wing Christmas message 1:23 UFC featherweight Jason Knight trains for the biggest fight yet 4:31 Two top first responders from Jackson County 1:58 Gulfport teaching team wins national award for their project-based teaching style 2:16 A teacher changed her life, now a Hancock teacher wants to do the same Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What does it take to get your child to write? Eleven-year-old Kalia McCray of D’Iberville discovered that she could say things in writing that she couldn’t express in words. She has collected the letters she has written to her mother and sister into a book, “Letters to My Loved Ones,” that she hopes will inspire other children to write. Eleven-year-old Kalia McCray of D’Iberville discovered that she could say things in writing that she couldn’t express in words. She has collected the letters she has written to her mother and sister into a book, “Letters to My Loved Ones,” that she hopes will inspire other children to write. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Eleven-year-old Kalia McCray of D’Iberville discovered that she could say things in writing that she couldn’t express in words. She has collected the letters she has written to her mother and sister into a book, “Letters to My Loved Ones,” that she hopes will inspire other children to write. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com