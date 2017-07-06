In the dream, God told him, ‘I don’t expect you to give up on anybody I love.’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:04 God spoke to him in a dream, telling him to help the homeless Pause 2:06 Love for water helps children's teeth 2:41 “Priests are normal people” 1:45 Grammy named "Parent of the Year" for Harrison County 2:25 61-year-old graduate: “I just want to keep learning” 1:36 Retired Gulfport coach can't stay away from the track 2:28 Biloxi waitress remains a favorite with customers 2:26 Driven Gulfport dancer chases her dreams, lands huge scholarship 0:56 Video: West Harrison High students snag perfect ACT score 1:08 Where do the millions of BP dollars go? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Ted Hearn, who started the Clean and Fresh program which allows homeless to shower and wash their clothes three days a week, talks about what inspired him to take a more direct approach in the lives of those struggling with housing. Listen as Hearn tells Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Ted Hearn, who started the Clean and Fresh program which allows homeless to shower and wash their clothes three days a week, talks about what inspired him to take a more direct approach in the lives of those struggling with housing. Listen as Hearn tells Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com