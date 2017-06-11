Hancock County’s ‘Granny’ puts heart and soul into helping veterans — and gumbo

More Videos 1:35 Ocean Springs pulled their building permit then stopped talking to them, couple says Pause 1:22 ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor 1:19 Long Beach police looking for armed bank robbery suspects 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 2:14 East Central's Seth Smith gets emotional after win over Jeff Davis 2:49 Children of undocumented immigrants nervous about future of DACA policy 1:49 Southern Miss coaches discuss QB situation 0:47 Small towns, especially the ones on the Mississippi Coast, are the best 3:28 Ole Miss quarterback Shea Patterson breaks down the Rebels' win Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hancock County woman reaches out to veterans with PTSD Jeanne ‘Granny’ Graeser organizes boat cruises, fishing trips and parties for veterans and sponsors deployed troops through Soldiers’ Angels. Graeser didn’t have any experience working with veterans when she started, but she is known known as someone who is “making a difference.” Jeanne ‘Granny’ Graeser organizes boat cruises, fishing trips and parties for veterans and sponsors deployed troops through Soldiers’ Angels. Graeser didn’t have any experience working with veterans when she started, but she is known known as someone who is “making a difference.” John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

