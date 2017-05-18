Parent of the Year is ‘Grammy’ to a lot more kids than just her own

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:51 Tupelo tops Gulfport in Game 1 Pause 0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 1:37 Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore 0:51 Sophia Myers thanks the Coast 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 4:46 'She ran me slap over and didn't stop' 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 3:32 Relive highlights of Gulfport's 6-2 win over Oak Grove 1:45 Grammy named "Parent of the Year" for Harrison County 2:30 Graduating seniors want to change Mississippi’s image Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Dorothy Paker is known as Grammy to many of the children at D'Iberville Elementary School. She comes every week to help with literacy in the classroom and to have lunch with her grandson, Parker. She was named "Parent of the Year" for Harrison County. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Dorothy Paker is known as Grammy to many of the children at D'Iberville Elementary School. She comes every week to help with literacy in the classroom and to have lunch with her grandson, Parker. She was named "Parent of the Year" for Harrison County. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com